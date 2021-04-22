Fatima and Putin’s Red Line

Putin says Russia developing high-tech nuclear & laser weapons, warning ‘provocateurs’ will regret crossing country’s red lines

Follow RT onRussian President Vladimir Putin has said that the vast majority of the country’s Soviet-era atomic stockpile will soon be replaced by modern weapons, warning that Moscow is intent on defending itself against foreign aggression.

Speaking as part of his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin said that his government “wants to have positive relationships with everyone on the international stage, including those with whom relations have broken down recently. We really don’t want to burn bridges.”

At the same time, however, he cautioned that “those who mistake this stance for weakness need to know that Russia’s response [to any aggression] will be asymmetrical, swift and harsh.” Those planning provocations, he said, “will regret their deeds in a way they have not regretted anything else for a long time.”

As part of the country’s plans to defend itself, he said, its stockpile of strategic weapons is currently being overhauled, updating older Soviet-era equipment in favor of next-generation technology, such as “hypersonic and laser” armaments.

Among the overhaul, he revealed that the advanced RS-28 Sarmat missile will be delivered to troops in the field from 2022. A heavy intercontinental ballistic rocket, it boasts up to 15 nuclear warheads which can be directed against individual targets and each deliver 350 kilotons of atomic hellfire. Ship-mounted missiles and other, “next-generation” projectiles are also slated for deployment in the near future.

According to the president, more than two-thirds of Russia’s military equipment will be “modern” at the end of the next three years, while more than 88% of nuclear weapons will be this year as well.

Putin also referenced the Peresvet, a secretive laser cannon that is said to have the potential to shoot down both enemy aircraft and incoming missiles. The weapon has reportedly already been deployed to installations across the country.

“We have patience, self-confidence and righteousness on our side,” Putin added. “I hope no one will think of crossing red lines in their relations with Russia. Where that line sits is ours to determine.”

The US is currently reportedly developing a $100 billion ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile system to replace its Cold War-era Minuteman-III rockets. However, it has come under criticism from experts, with the Federation of American Scientists arguing that the program has been driven by industry lobbying rather than a genuine need for the launch complex “in a post-Cold War security environment.”

My Comment : ” As part of the country’s plans to defend itself, he said, its stockpile of strategic weapons is currently being overhauled, updating older Soviet-era equipment in favor of next-generation technology, such as “hypersonic and laser” armaments” This is the more important part of Putin’s Speech and related to the Fatima 3rd secret which I will copy again below, remember this is not the original text of Sister Lucia but probably the main content only :

“You have seen hell where the souls of poor sinners go, To save them, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to My Immaculate Heart. If what I say to you is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace. The war is going to end but if people do not cease offending God, a worse war will break out during the reign of Pius XI. When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God that He is about to punish the world for its crimes, by means of war, famine, and persecutions against the Church and against the Holy Father. To prevent this, I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of Reparation on the First Saturdays. If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted and there will be peace if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions against the Church. The good will be martyred, the Holy Father will have much to suffer, various nations will be annihilated, in Portugal the dogma of the Faith will always be preserved but as you have seen, Rome will lose the Faith and become the seat of the antichrist, an evil Council will be called, Liturgy and The Holy Sacrifice will be changed, Less and less importance will be given to the Eucharist, Churches and altar will be sacked, many Cardinals, Bishops and Priests will be on the road to Perdition and will take many souls with them, the work of devil will infiltrate the Church to her Top, that one will see Cardinals opposing Cardinals, Bishops against Bishops and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord but Popes will be also of those who accept compromises and in delaying Lord’s Command this brood of vipers like Juda, will end into misfortune. You have seen the Bishop in white of the Vision, this is the false Prophet and his Church of the end of times, under the control of the Beast, The Church of the Lord and his Vicar will be eclipsed, if Russia is not consecrated at time then God will punish men harder and harsher than He has punished them with the flood, with its secret weapons Russia will be the instrument of chastisement chosen by God, Rome will be destroyed and the False Prophet killed, Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead, in the end, My Immaculate Heart will triumph, the Holy Father will consecrate Russia to Me, and she will be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world ”.

We can read in this text, the part about Russia and its secret weapons, our Lady did said in Fatima than many Nations will be annihilated as well especially if Russia is not Consecrated to her Immaculate Heart at time, President Putin himself did talked about it to Francis in 2013, we know the rest, in other words and be sure of it, as indicated in the above Text, Russia will be for sure the instrument of chastisement chosen by God to punish the world and all should start in Ukraine because for Russians, Kiev is the mother of Russian cities for centuries and no one can change that in Russian hearts, we like or not, NATO’s desire to integrate Ukraine is surely the red line that President Putin spoke of, by the way that important detail was confirmed to me in Ukraine where I was myself for some private reasons almost all the year 2020, Nato is playing a dangerous game and People must be aware of it once and for all, Russia will not attack first but will not hesitate to defend herself if that red line is crossed, If President Biden whose family is related to ukraine in Business for years, was elected for that (2020 – 2024) then we are going to live it in Live, I want also to warn here that important details were given to me about the Fatima’s 3rd Secret in Fatima itself, among others, I was told about billions dead and that nothing will remain of Rome, Paris…etc….THIS IS MY RED LINE AS WELL, All should be done to avoid that catastrophe at all cost, no one will win in this tragic story, neither the good nor the bad, God will punish the whole world, the only way to avoid that is the CONSECRATION OF RUSSIA by the Pope as requested in Fatima via our Lady, also our Lady did appeared in her last Apparition of October May 13th 1917 in Fatima as our Lady of the Mount Carmel, this is a fact as well, because she knew that No Pope will consecrate Russia as requested in 1929, neither Pope Pius XI neigher Pope Pius XII then she came back in Garabandal between 1961 to 1965 exactly during the last council, this is not of course a coincidence but a continuation of Fatima, de facto you cannot understand Garabandal if you do not understand Fatima and vice versa, anyone talking about Fatima without Garabandal (or even linked Garabandal as an evil apparition, by the way SHAME ON YOU bunch of clown and ignorant) cannot be taken seriously, be sure of it, thank you.

Garabandal 2012, I am given for the first time online that private information from a source I met in Garabandal in 2012, to be considered with discernment only :

Aviso : You are French ?

French Source : Yes like you

Aviso : Some told me that your family was living in Garabandal during the Apparitions ?

French Source : Yes for years, I know also the 4 seers, we are good friends, like sisters especially with ……

Aviso : Do you know anything about the Prophecies ?

French Source : No

Aviso : They told me that you might know something especially about the Great Miracle

French Source : I know nothing and I will not talk about it to you

Aviso : I was at the Pines this morning alone and I saw you there

French Source : Yes I am going at the Pines alone always, to Pray our Lady

Aviso : What you were doing, why did you turned around the Pines that way with your Rosary

French Source : That’s my business

Aviso : They said to me that you are looking to rent the house of your family ?

French Source : Maybe

Aviso : I am interested can I visit it ?

French Source : Ok let’s go

Aviso : Great Place and very well located, close to the Pines…etc….

French Source : Thank you, I have a lof of memories in this house, you know I was in the village during the apparitions

Aviso : Great and how was it ?

French Source : I was child but it was incredible, 1000s of People were in the village, I know many details unknown about the Apparitions because me and my sister were playing with the 4 seers very often and anytime we were back in village from France, we were good friends

Aviso : What do you mean ?

French Source : I cannot talk about it because we promised it

Aviso : I understand, please let be my guest for a coffee in…..house ?

French Source : Ok let’s go !

Aviso : Did you were in the group of French who talked to Conchita about the Great Miracle and the Eucharist Martyr

French Source : not me but my sister only

Aviso : Did she talked about it to you ?

French Source : Yes and she said to me that the Eucharist Martyr is celebrated on April 13

Aviso : You are talking about Saint Hermenegild but this is not possible as the description given by the seer do not match him

French Source : I must go now, thank you for the coffee.

Aviso