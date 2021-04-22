Fatima and Putin’s Red Line

Putin says Russia developing high-tech nuclear & laser weapons, warning ‘provocateurs’ will regret crossing country’s red lines
Follow RT onRussian President Vladimir Putin has said that the vast majority of the country’s Soviet-era atomic stockpile will soon be replaced by modern weapons, warning that Moscow is intent on defending itself against foreign aggression.
Speaking as part of his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin said that his government “wants to have positive relationships with everyone on the international stage, including those with whom relations have broken down recently. We really don’t want to burn bridges.”
At the same time, however, he cautioned that “those who mistake this stance for weakness need to know that Russia’s response [to any aggression] will be asymmetrical, swift and harsh.” Those planning provocations, he said, “will regret their deeds in a way they have not regretted anything else for a long time.”
As part of the country’s plans to defend itself, he said, its stockpile of strategic weapons is currently being overhauled, updating older Soviet-era equipment in favor of next-generation technology, such as “hypersonic and laser” armaments.
Among the overhaul, he revealed that the advanced RS-28 Sarmat missile will be delivered to troops in the field from 2022. A heavy intercontinental ballistic rocket, it boasts up to 15 nuclear warheads which can be directed against individual targets and each deliver 350 kilotons of atomic hellfire. Ship-mounted missiles and other, “next-generation” projectiles are also slated for deployment in the near future.
According to the president, more than two-thirds of Russia’s military equipment will be “modern” at the end of the next three years, while more than 88% of nuclear weapons will be this year as well.
Putin also referenced the Peresvet, a secretive laser cannon that is said to have the potential to shoot down both enemy aircraft and incoming missiles. The weapon has reportedly already been deployed to installations across the country.
“We have patience, self-confidence and righteousness on our side,” Putin added. “I hope no one will think of crossing red lines in their relations with Russia. Where that line sits is ours to determine.”
The US is currently reportedly developing a $100 billion ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile system to replace its Cold War-era Minuteman-III rockets. However, it has come under criticism from experts, with the Federation of American Scientists arguing that the program has been driven by industry lobbying rather than a genuine need for the launch complex “in a post-Cold War security environment.”
My Comment : ” As part of the country’s plans to defend itself, he said, its stockpile of strategic weapons is currently being overhauled, updating older Soviet-era equipment in favor of next-generation technology, such as “hypersonic and laser” armaments” This is the more important part of Putin’s Speech and related to the Fatima 3rd secret which I will copy again below, remember this is not the original text of Sister Lucia but probably the main content only :
“You have seen hell where the souls of poor sinners go, To save them, God wishes to establish in the world devotion to My Immaculate Heart. If what I say to you is done, many souls will be saved and there will be peace. The war is going to end but if people do not cease offending God, a worse war will break out during the reign of Pius XI. When you see a night illumined by an unknown light, know that this is the great sign given you by God that He is about to punish the world for its crimes, by means of war, famine, and persecutions against the Church and against the Holy Father. To prevent this, I shall come to ask for the consecration of Russia to My Immaculate Heart, and the Communion of Reparation on the First Saturdays. If my requests are heeded, Russia will be converted and there will be peace if not, she will spread her errors throughout the world, causing wars and persecutions against the Church. The good will be martyred, the Holy Father will have much to suffer, various nations will be annihilated, in Portugal the dogma of the Faith will always be preserved but as you have seen, Rome will lose the Faith and become the seat of the antichrist, an evil Council will be called, Liturgy and The Holy Sacrifice will be changed, Less and less importance will be given to the Eucharist, Churches and altar will be sacked, many Cardinals, Bishops and Priests will be on the road to Perdition and will take many souls with them, the work of devil will infiltrate the Church to her Top, that one will see Cardinals opposing Cardinals, Bishops against Bishops and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord but Popes will be also of those who accept compromises and in delaying Lord’s Command this brood of vipers like Juda, will end into misfortune. You have seen the Bishop in white of the Vision, this is the false Prophet and his Church of the end of times, under the control of the Beast, The Church of the Lord and his Vicar will be eclipsed, if Russia is not consecrated at time then God will punish men harder and harsher than He has punished them with the flood, with its secret weapons Russia will be the instrument of chastisement chosen by God, Rome will be destroyed and the False Prophet killed, Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead, in the end, My Immaculate Heart will triumph, the Holy Father will consecrate Russia to Me, and she will be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world ”.
We can read in this text, the part about Russia and its secret weapons, our Lady did said in Fatima than many Nations will be annihilated as well especially if Russia is not Consecrated to her Immaculate Heart at time, President Putin himself did talked about it to Francis in 2013, we know the rest, in other words and be sure of it, as indicated in the above Text, Russia will be for sure the instrument of chastisement chosen by God to punish the world and all should start in Ukraine because for Russians, Kiev is the mother of Russian cities for centuries and no one can change that in Russian hearts, we like or not, NATO’s desire to integrate Ukraine is surely the red line that President Putin spoke of, by the way that important detail was confirmed to me in Ukraine where I was myself for some private reasons almost all the year 2020, Nato is playing a dangerous game and People must be aware of it once and for all, Russia will not attack first but will not hesitate to defend herself if that red line is crossed, If President Biden whose family is related to ukraine in Business for years, was elected for that (2020 – 2024) then we are going to live it in Live, I want also to warn here that important details were given to me about the Fatima’s 3rd Secret in Fatima itself, among others, I was told about billions dead and that nothing will remain of Rome, Paris…etc….THIS IS MY RED LINE AS WELL, All should be done to avoid that catastrophe at all cost, no one will win in this tragic story, neither the good nor the bad, God will punish the whole world, the only way to avoid that is the CONSECRATION OF RUSSIA by the Pope as requested in Fatima via our Lady, also our Lady did appeared in her last Apparition of October May 13th 1917 in Fatima as our Lady of the Mount Carmel, this is a fact as well, because she knew that No Pope will consecrate Russia as requested in 1929, neither Pope Pius XI neigher Pope Pius XII then she came back in Garabandal between 1961 to 1965 exactly during the last council, this is not of course a coincidence but a continuation of Fatima, de facto you cannot understand Garabandal if you do not understand Fatima and vice versa, anyone talking about Fatima without Garabandal (or even linked Garabandal as an evil apparition, by the way SHAME ON YOU bunch of clown and ignorant) cannot be taken seriously, be sure of it, thank you.
Garabandal 2012, I am given for the first time online that private information from a source I met in Garabandal in 2012, to be considered with discernment only :
Aviso : You are French ?
French Source : Yes like you
Aviso : Some told me that your family was living in Garabandal during the Apparitions ?
French Source : Yes for years, I know also the 4 seers, we are good friends, like sisters especially with ……
Aviso : Do you know anything about the Prophecies ?
French Source : No
Aviso : They told me that you might know something especially about the Great Miracle
French Source : I know nothing and I will not talk about it to you
Aviso : I was at the Pines this morning alone and I saw you there
French Source : Yes I am going at the Pines alone always, to Pray our Lady
Aviso : What you were doing, why did you turned around the Pines that way with your Rosary
French Source : That’s my business
Aviso : They said to me that you are looking to rent the house of your family ?
French Source : Maybe
Aviso : I am interested can I visit it ?
French Source : Ok let’s go
Aviso : Great Place and very well located, close to the Pines…etc….
French Source : Thank you, I have a lof of memories in this house, you know I was in the village during the apparitions
Aviso : Great and how was it ?
French Source : I was child but it was incredible, 1000s of People were in the village, I know many details unknown about the Apparitions because me and my sister were playing with the 4 seers very often and anytime we were back in village from France, we were good friends
Aviso : What do you mean ?
French Source : I cannot talk about it because we promised it
Aviso : I understand, please let be my guest for a coffee in…..house ?
French Source : Ok let’s go !
Aviso : Did you were in the group of French who talked to Conchita about the Great Miracle and the Eucharist Martyr
French Source : not me but my sister only
Aviso : Did she talked about it to you ?
French Source : Yes and she said to me that the Eucharist Martyr is celebrated on April 13
Aviso : You are talking about Saint Hermenegild but this is not possible as the description given by the seer do not match him
French Source : I must go now, thank you for the coffee.
Jacinta – Interview in August of 1979
Q: Do you recall anything about a great tribulation, communism…?
A: Yes, it was an invasion, well, something that seemed to me like an invasion; something that was a great evil in which communism played a great part, but I no longer remember which countries or what region was stricken. The Blessed Virgin insisted in telling us to pray (that it be averted). These difficult events will take place before the Warning because the Warning itself will take place when the situation will be at its worst.
– Garabandal [periodical], July-September 1982
Jacinta – Interview on 16 April 1983
Q: In a 1979 interview [above] you said in describing the communist tribulation that “it was like an invasion.” Did you see scenes of this invasion?
A: Sometimes I confuse as invasion with a persecution.
Q: You have also said that when things were at their very worst then the Warning will happen. How do you know this? Did the Virgin tell you or did you see it in a vision?
A: The Virgin said that the Warning would come when conditions were at their worst. It wouldn’t be just persecution either because many people will no longer be practicing their religion.
Q: Can you tell us anything about what the world will be like when the Warning comes?
A: Bad.
– Garabandal [periodical], July-September 1983
Mari Loli – Interview on 9 May 1983
Mrs. Christine Bocabeille asked Mari Loli: “If you are not allowed to tell me the exact year [of the Warning], perhaps you could tell me approximately when it will happen.”
Mari Loli: “Yes, it will be at that time when the world will most need it.”
Christine: “When is that?”
Mari Loli: “When Russia will unexpectedly and suddenly overrun and overwhelm a great part of the free world. God does not want this to happen so quickly. In any case the Warning will come when you will see that Holy Mass cannot be celebrated freely anymore; then it will be that the world will most need the intervention of God.”
– Garabandal: Der Zeigefinger Gottes by Albrecht Weber, 2000, p. 130-131
“Tell them, Father, that many times, the most Holy Virgin told my cousins Francisco and Jacinta, as well as myself, that many nations will disappear from the face of the earth. She said that Russia will be the instrument of chastisement chosen by Heaven to punish the whole world if we do not beforehand obtain the conversion of that poor nation.”
– Sr. Lucia of Fatima on December 26, 1957 to Father Agustín Fuentes, Postulator of the Cause for Beatification of Francisco and Jacinta Marto. The interview was published in 1958 with an Imprimatur and the Approbation of the Bishop of Fatima, Bishop João Pereira Venâncio, as well as with an Imprimatur of his Archbishop, Archbishop Manuel Pío López Estrada of Jalapa (Xalapa), Veracruz, México. – Frère Michel’s The Whole Truth About Fatima – Vol. III, pp. 503-508.
The October 1981 issue of the German magazine “Stimme des Glaubens” reported on a discussion that Pope John Paul II had with a select group of German Catholics, in November of 1980 on the Third Secret of Fatima in Fulda, Germany.
Text of the Published Report:
The Holy Father was asked,
“What about the Third Secret of Fatima?”
“Should it not have already been published by 1960?”
Pope John Paul II replied:
“Given the seriousness of the contents, my predecessors in the Petrine office diplomatically preferred to postpone publication so as not to encourage the world power of Communism to make certain moves.” […]
At this point the Pope grasped a Rosary and said: “Here is the remedy against this evil. Pray, pray, and ask for nothing more. Leave everything else to the Mother of God.”
The Holy Father was then asked,
“What is going to happen to the Church?”
Pope John Paul II answered:
“We must prepare ourselves to suffer great trials before long, such as will demand of us a disposition to give up even life, and a total dedication to Christ and for Christ … With your and my prayer it is possible to mitigate this tribulation, but it is no longer possible to avert it, because only thus can the Church be effectively renewed. How many times has the renewal of the Church sprung from blood! This time, too, it will not be otherwise. We must be strong and prepared, and trust in Christ and His Mother, and be very, very assiduous in praying the Rosary.”
If there was one dominant element in that “Third Secret,” it was Russia. The provisos of the “Third Secret” made sense only in relation to Russia. – Father Malachi Martin (reader of the Third Secret of Fatima in February 1960, an advisor to Pope John XXIII and assistant to Cardinal Augustin Bea), The Keys of This Blood 1990, pdf p. 759, 760
Prophecies received by Blessed Elena Aiello:
“I want it to be known that the scourge is near: never-before-seen fire will descend on earth and much of humanity will be destroyed … Those who remain will find in my protection the mercy of God, while all those who do not want to repent of their sins they will perish in a sea of fire! … Russia will be almost completely burned. Other nations will also disappear. Italy will be partially saved for the Pope “. (April 11, 1952)
“The world has plunged into overwhelming corruption … Those who govern have become real incarnate demons, and while they speak of peace, they prepare the most deadly weapons … to destroy peoples and nations”. (April 16, 1954)
“Russia will march on all the nations of Europe, particularly on Italy, and will raise its flag on the dome of San Pietro! … I will manifest My fondness for Italy, which will be preserved by fire; but the sky will be covered with dense darkness and the earth will be shaken by frightful earthquakes which will open deep abysses, and cities and provinces will be destroyed; and everyone will cry that it’s the end of the world! Rome will also be punished according to justice for its many and serious sins, because the scandal has reached its peak. But the good ones who suffer and persecuted for justice and the just souls do not have to fear, because they will be separated from the wicked and obstinate sinners, and they will be saved! “(1959)
“Humanity has moved away from God and, hallucinated by earthly goods, has forgotten Heaven and has plunged into an overwhelming corruption, which is not even reflected in the times of the flood! … But the hour of justice of God is near and it will be terrible! … And if men do not recognize in these scourges the calls of Divine Mercy and return to God with a truly Christian life, another terrible war will come from east to west, and Russia with her secret weapons, she will fight America, she will overwhelm Europe and you will see especially the Rhine river of Germany full of corpses and blood, Italy too will be troubled by a great revolution and the Pope will have to suffer a lot.
“The enemy, like a roaring lion, will advance on Rome and his gall will poison peoples and nations … “(August 22, 1960)
“Oh, what a horrible vision I see! A great revolution is going on in Rome! They are entering the Vatican. The Pope is alone, he is praying. They are holding the Pope. They take him by force. They beat him until he falls. They are Oh God! Oh God! They’re kicking him. What a horrible scene! It’s terrible! … Our Lady is approaching. Those evil men fall to the ground like corpses! Our Lady helps the Pope to get up by taking him by the arm, she covers him with her mantle and says to him: – Do not be afraid! “. (Good Friday 1961)
