THE ORIGINAL LETTER OF PADRE PIO TO THE SEERS OF GARABANDAL

02 November 2018
For the first time online, The Original Letter of Saint Pio to the Seers of Garabandal
Padre Pio is undoubtedly one of the most attractive saints in the history of the Church, with the advantage that he is a contemporary saint. At present the monastery in which he lived until his death on September 23, 1968, has become the second most visited Christian sanctuary in the world after Guadalupe in Mexico. The convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie, in San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia, Italy), annually receives about 8 million pilgrims, more than Fatima and Lourdes.
The supernatural manifestations related to Padre Pio are countless, filling entire books dedicated to the Saint of Pietrelcina. Today no one would question the truth of an event if Padre Pio had authenticated it. This is the case of the apparitions of the Virgin in San Sebastian of Garabandal, in Cantabria (Spain). In this village in the north of Spain, Saint Michael and the Blessed Virgin appeared to four girls from 1961 to 1965, citing more than 2,000 apparitions of the Blessed Virgin. In these Marian apparitions she gave two messages and some prophetic announcements of exceptional importance to the world. As the Bishop of Leiria Monsignor Venancio said to Father Combé: “the message of the Virgin in Garabandal is the updating of the message of Fatima”.
The testimonies given by Padre Pio in private to many people in relation to the veracity of the apparitions of the Virgin in Garabandal are well known and can be read in the abundant literature on these apparitions, in addition to the story of the visit made by Conchita to Padre Pio in San Giovanni in 1966. However, the most evident proof of the confirmation of Garabandal by Padre Pio was a mysterious letter that Conchita González received in March 1962, less than one year since the apparitions began. Father Garcia de la Riva, in his book “Memories of a village priest” tells that he had this letter in his hands, dated March 3, 1962, addressed to Conchita, written in Italian, without signature or sender, which came from Italy, showing in his book a photo of the Spanish translation made by the teacher of the Garabandal school, Felix Lopez, who had previously been a seminarian. Someone had also copied this letter in Italian on a paper, and in recent years it has circulated on the Internet as Padre Pio’s letter, but this handwritten letter was not obviously the real letter.
After 56 years without having news of Padre Pio’s real letter to Conchita, it has been finally published. The importance that this letter comes out to the limelight today is undeniable and demonstrates that it really existed. We can attest the authenticity of the letter and show here new information.
As we can see in the pictures, both the envelope and the content have suffered the inclemency of the passage of time.
The envelope
Envelope of P. Pio’s letter
Stamp on P. Pio’s envelope
Identical stamp on a document displayed at P. Pio’s convent today
As seen in the photographs, the envelope is medium-sized, currently yellowish white, addressed to Conchita González, San Sebastian de Garabandal, Cosío (Pesues), Santander, Spagna.
In the part of the seal, which is already partially destroyed, it is clearly printed that it was sent from the Convent of the Capuchins, (S. María) delle Grazie, San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia), Italy, Postale N. 13 / 8511.
As proof of the use of this stamp in the correspondence from the convent of San Giovanni Rotondo there are some notes which can be seen today in the convent, like the one that our friend Toni Coll (from Padre Pio’s prayer groups) has sent us from there recently (see photogragh).
First page of the letter
P. Pio’s letter in italian (typed)
The first page is typed in Italian (see photograph), and says the following:
Dear girls,
At nine o’clock this morning the Blessed Virgin Mary told me about you, oh dear girls, about your visions and she told me to say to you:
“Oh blessed girls of San Sebastian de Garabandal, I promise that I will be with you until the end of the centuries, and you will be with me until the end of the world, and then united with me in the glory of paradise.”
Together with this I am sending you a copy of the Holy Rosary of Fatima, which the Blessed Virgin has ordered me to send you. The Blessed Virgin dictated this rosary, and she wants it to be propagated for the salvation of sinners and the preservation of humanity from the terrible punishments, with which the good God is threatening.
I give you a recommendation: pray and make others pray, because the world is on the road to perdition.
They do not believe in you or in your conversations with the white Lady, but they will believe when it is too late.
March 3, 1962
Second page of the letter
Fatima rosary sheet sent by P. Pio
The second page is also typed, but in Spanish (see photograph). It is the rosary of the Virgin of Fatima to which the letter in Italian makes a mention, and says the following:
ROSARY OF THE VIRGEN OF FATIMA
———————-
Pray and make others pray this rosary that has been dictated by the Virgin Mary in a personal message.
————————
It is prayed like the common rosary of the Virgin, only that the mysteries are replaced by the following:
————————
1) In this first mystery we see how the Holy Virgin chose Fatima as her favorite city to spread her messages.
2) In this second mystery it is contemplated how the Holy Virgin chose the Cova de Iria for her visions.
3) In this third mystery we see how the Holy Virgin chose the three little shepherds for their celestial conversations and to entrust the great secret to them.
4) In this fourth mystery we see how the secret of Fatima is the greatest secret of all that she has said.
5) In this fifth mystery we can see how the visions of the Blessed Virgin continue to be present in all parts of the world.
——————–
The Virgin has promised special graces to all who pray this rosary.
————————————————————————————————————-
Comments:
- The photos published here show the truthfulness of the letter received by Garabandal’s visionary Conchita González in March 1962. The envelope demonstrates that the letter was sent from the Convent of the Capuchins in San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia, Italy), and although there is no signature in the letter or sender’s name outside, it could not be from other than Padre Pio. The envelope’ s stamp is identical to those that can be seen today at San Giovanni in notes written in the convent.
- The question would be the following: whom did the Virgin appear at 9 o’clock in the morning of March 3, 1962, in San Giovanni and told him to say to the Spanish girls things like “oh blessed girls of San Sebastian de Garabandal”, “who see the white Lady”? Was there in San Giovanni in 1962 any other friar who used to see the Virgin? It is evident that the letter could not be from anyone but Padre Pio. That the letter was not signed would be normal since the apparitions were in course and the Church had not pronounced itself.
- In the letter he says that the Virgin ordered him to send them a copy of the rosary of Fatima that she had dictated to him and wanted to be propagated for the salvation of sinners and the preservation of the humanity of the terrible punishments with which the good God is threatening.
- The sheet of the rosary of Fatima that is attached is typed in Spanish and gives the impression that it is a sheet that was being sent at that time to the Padre Pio prayer groups around the world. Therefore it is likely that other similar sheets can be found today in other languages in other places. It can be speculated that the origin of this personal message in which the Virgin dictates this rosary of Fatima with special graces occurred after the miraculous healing of Padre Pio from a serious illness (pleural effusion) on August 6, 1959, when the pilgrim image of the Virgin of Fatima brought by helicopter the previous day was leaving San Giovanni Rotondo.
- The author here encourages others to continue this investigation and try to find similar documents of the rosary of Fatima in other languages, especially from Padre Pio’s prayer groups, which could confirm that this rosary was being promoted by him.
Note: In honor of Our Lady of Garabandal the editor of Garabandal News (Aviso) gives permission to use freely the photographs published here.
All Ican say is 1 day Iwas in need of serious help and a Lady Imet gave me the Rosary from Fatima and Isaid it for 1 week 3 times a day and Iwas helped with all my real troublesome family affairs thanks My MOTHER MARY X.
I am so happy to hear something like that. Thank you so much for sharing. As a matter of fact I cannot understand how this rosary has not been spread considering the words of our Lady recommending it. A real mystery
Hello,
I know this post is rather old, but I’ve only just discovered it. So I hope the original author will see this.
My degree is in history, and I’ve worked with primary source material in the past. There are a few things here that do not add up.
First, let me say that I’ve looked into the Garabandal letters of St. Padre Pio myself. I’ve contacted the monastery and the archivist there. No evidence of these letters existed at the time I contacted them four years ago.
I also contacted Conchita through an intermediary. At that time, she didn’t know where the letters were, and she supposed that her mother had them in Spain. It still strikes me as odd that such evidence as this would be misplaced. If I’d received a letter from Padre Pio, I certainly would remember where I’d put it.
All of this, and considerably more research, led me to conclude that the letters simply did not exist. I am still not convinced otherwise.
“After 56 years without having news of Padre Pio’s real letter to Conchita, it has been finally published. The importance that this letter comes out to the limelight today is undeniable and demonstrates that it really existed. We can attest the authenticity of the letter and show here new information.”
You can’t actually attest to the authenticity of the letter without examining the provenance of the document itself. Simply put, you need to be able to prove where it’s been for since it was written. Without that, you can’t actually attest to its authenticity.
So I’m curious, where did this letter come from? How did you come about it yourself? Is there something more here that gives you the ability to attest to the authenticity?
God bless,
Mark
Hi Mark, I was almost close to delete your comment as I am doing daily with other comments of the same kind (insults, calomny, lies…ect…) but as it is not the first time that I did received almost the same comment about the Letter in question we published at Garabandalnews months ago, so let me add few word :
I Confirm without hesitation authenticity of this Letter from Saint Pio, I do not feel the necessity to reveal how our Good Friend and Moderator Juan got it before to send it to me for publication, what I can also add, to me GarabandalNews is probably in contact with the greatest Garabandalist to my knowledge around this world and Juan is of course one of them, thank you.
PS : By the way my Friends, do not forget to watch the Garabandal Great Miracle probably on CNN soon according to what some of you told me recently in private, thank you again for the Joke but I did not waste my time with it.
Dear Mark. The answer is very simple. Conchita herself said when asked in Needles about this letter that she supposed that Padre Pio’s letter was with her mother. And that was very right. Her mother kept it in a wooden box in the village and I was allowed in Garabandal where I have a house to have it on my hands and photo it. One day I decided to show these photos to demonstrate the naysayers like you that this letter really existed, especially to debunk a book written by a Spanish journalist. Conchita was warned by one of her relatives that I had published it and she said that it was Ok. If you really have the possibility of contacting Conchita do it and verify it. Otherwise you will be one more in the naysayers list and as many others of this kind you will not believe even if you see the document with your very eyes. Conchita do not need this letter of Padre Pio and I am sure that the document will be allowed to be exhibited in the future when the Church will approve the apparitions.
PS. Aviso, thank you very much for your words. I agree with you that it is useless to reply comments like this. These people are doubting Thomas and will find one after another reason to discredit the apparitions of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Aviso, your decision to publish the photograhs in your blog helped many people to believe.
Thank you so much Juan
Can you confirm that on the Envelope of P. Pio's letter it is the original handwriting of Padre Pio?
Thank you very much little John. I am pretty sure that the envelop handwritting is not from Padre Pio. It has to be from the friar who helped him as a secretary answering the huge number of letters he received. The naysayers should explain the envelop appearance with the seal from the convent of Padre Pio. I would like to take advantage of this to make an apology if anyone is offended by my comments on the many out there acting as doubting Thomas
Hi Juan my Brother in Christ, you are Great and you do not need to apologize, you told the truth as you said we will always have Thomas doubting as you are calling them de facto nothing for them will be enough, between us you cannot imagine my good friend, how many of doubting Thomas comments I am receiving daily via the blog or in private, not to mension nonsense copied from bad Garabandal books/facebook pages and insults, for example below one of the last one from this morning :
“Why do you all kowtow to this narcissistic bully!”,
By publishing it I want also to remind to our 1000s monthly readers, my Friends it’s not always easy to manage a blog about Garabandal so let me use this insult to me and as Juan, to also Apologize myself if I hurt anyone of you or if I did not published some of your comments, please remember also that my english is not yours being myself French, this explain also why I have deceided to ask help from Pete years ago as our main moderator, again Apologies, please Pray for me and for our moderators, Pete, Juan and Michael, thank you.
Garabandal – was lost, but touched by the Holy Spirit was found – never heard of it, was intensely drawn to it – visited as a pilgrim – put all 5 senses on hold and felt with my heart – I believe – now a practicing Catholic, repentant sinner – the Peace of Our Lady envelopes the village and Pines – St Michael the protector can be sensed also – the blind will never see nor feel but do not cast any doubt of what happened here – it is but a step from Heaven and Our Lord – I still feel unworthy of having been there but so glad I made the journey – I await the “awakening of conscience” with some trepidation and pray that all of those that have slipped into the grasp of Satan, as I was, please wake up, wake up. It is a gentle slide and before long, you have fallen far, now you are scraping at the walls of the pit in order to climb out but only the breath of Our Lord or the touch of The Holy Spirit can save you. Praise to the Seers of Garabandal, I hope to meet Conchita sometime and give her a bunch of white roses with one red rose in the centre, the blood of Our Lord and the sufferings of Our Blessed Mother surrounded by peace for all. I came to Our Lord through Our Lady. She is, The daughter of The Father, the mother of The Son and the spouse of The Holy Spirit. Father Andreu was correct, “we are so lucky to have such a wonderful Blessed Mother in Heaven”.
I have since visited Saint Pio’s monastery in San Giovanni Rotondo – Saint Pio’s said it was true , I believe Saint Pio, a true Saint and a nightmare for Satan – Saint Pio knew – for us DISCERNMENT is the key – it is undeniable that Garanbandal is true when discernment from God is applied. Viva Christore !
Thank you for sharing this witness with us Peter. Lovely to read this morning as I sat at my desk and also reflected on today being an Optional Memoria to Our Lady of Lourdes

God bless

Pete
God bless
Pete
I HAVE AN EXACT ENVELOPE LIKE THE ONE SENT TO THE GIRLS AT GARABANDAL; BELIEVED TO BE FROM PADRE PIO, STAMPED 10-11-1964.IT IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. I RECEIVED IT BEFORE Padre Pio BECAME A SAINT AND IT HANGS IN MY LIVING ROOM. I AM 64 YEARS OLD AND WROTE TO HIM WHEN I WAS A YOUNG GIRL OF 8 OR 9 AND HE NEVER ANSWERED ME YET I FEEL HE BLESSED ME YEARS LATER BY "GIVING ME"

THIS RELIC. THE FRIEND WHO GAVE IT TO ME ENDED UP BECOMING MY BROTHER IN LAW YEARS LATER.
THIS RELIC. THE FRIEND WHO GAVE IT TO ME ENDED UP BECOMING MY BROTHER IN LAW YEARS LATER.
Greetings to all of you, great job Juan and Des Grant, thank you.
The emergence of the letter is a massive boon, and the fact the envelope is with it is a double boon. The confirmation that Pio’s letters were typed on the same type or make of typewriter is another little bonus. Further examination of the letters may reveal even more. but for now, I think it has been a surprising and delightful step forward in the Garabandal Story. Juan ( and others I’m sure ) deserve 99% of the credit here. My 1% is for proving that Pio used a similar typewriter. It may be later proved to be the exact same typewriter and I suspect it may be. Well done to all.
UPDATE.
I would like to update my previous email.
I wanted to caution that some typewriters used the letter I and the number 1 with the same typewriter key, so the 1 and the capital ‘I’ letter are identical.
I have examined the Olivetti Type 2 font type, that Padre Pio used. Juan is correct, on this machine there are two separate keys for the I and the 1.
However, in both Letters, the 1 in the years date is substituted with an capital I.
why? The obvious one is the ‘1 number’ was broken.
Or, it was a habit developed.
either way it strengthens the case that the letter sent was from Pio.
Of course Juan spotted this first, and I am only adding my own voice to his finding.
I am curious to check the type face for Olivetti Type 1.
more later.
UPDATE 2.
I found this, that muddles the water again. It appears some of these typewriters had the option of a Numerical 1, and some did not.
Either way, It is now looking pretty conclusive that BOTH letters were typed on an Olivetti typewriter.
What has been confirmed
1, The visionaries DID receive a letter posted from Pio’s monastery as proven by the envelope.
2, The letter received was almost certainly, and probably conclusively later on, written on a Olivetti machine
3, Pio used the same type of machine, as proven by his other letters.
4, the unusual capital I instead of a 1 in the date on both letters, is not as unusual as first thought, as some of these machines did not have the option of a numerical 1 and a capital I was used instead.
5, these machines were popular in Italy and the monastery could have had one or more of them.
At this stage my own thoughts are Cinchita’s letter is authentic.
It was on wikipedia for Olivetti.
“”Keyboard[edit]
For the Italian market the keyboard is in the QZERTY layout, as with most Italian machines (excluding modern computer keyboards). Aside from the typing keys, the keyboard includes a space bar, two shift keys, one caps lock key, a backspace key and a margin release key. Of these, only the backspace key bears a mark on it (an arrow pointing right), while the other five mentioned are left anonymous.
The character set conspicuously lacks the numbers 0 and 1, which are supposed to be substituted by uppercase “O” and lowercase “l”. Although this may seem like a strange absence today, this was actually common on older typewriters.[2]
Also lacking are the keys for uppercase accented vowels, some of which are present in Italian; however, these characters aren’t typically found on modern keyboards, either.
In the mid 60s I had an Olivetti Lettera 32 which appeared in 1963. In 1962 the Olivetti most common (from 1950) was Olivetti 22. Both lacked number 1 as Des says. This was probably the machine used to write both letters the unsigned and the signed by P. Pio.
I have seen that there was another Olivetti in those years: Hispano Olivetti pluma 22 with a key for number 1!!!! We need an Olivetti expert. The letters signed by P. Pio and unsigned (Garabandal) used capital i as number 1 as if lacking the 1 key or the author having the habit of using it. However, the Fatima rosary sheet also has Olivetti typeface (see number 3 which is very characteristic) suggesting that an Olivetti machine with a key for 1 was of use at that time in San Giovanni may be Olivetti pluma 22. Thank you Des for cracking our brains…..
Yet another update….
It is worth a mention, that the second part of the letter, the rosary, did use the number 1. So if it was written on the same machine at the same time it would prove the machine had a ‘1’. So why would the writer not use it in the date? Habit perhaps developed from a different older machine. Just a thought. I do think there is a lot more left in this mini investigation and I’m sure Juan or others will get to the bottom of it, and in all likelihood prove that Pio wrote the original letter to the visionaries.
Type Font. Juan free free to publish the signed Pio letter here. Ok, I need to point out that some old Typewriter wrote the capital letter ‘I’ using the same font key as the numerical ‘1’. It was common enough. So in this case, BOTH letters have this same usage as Juan correctly pointed out. well spotted. However, to admit this as evidence we will have to prove that this type of typewriter did indeed have the Numerical ‘1’ as an option, rather that both the numerical 1 and capital I being the same key, as was often the case, but not always. You may have cracked this but maybe not. In any case, what is for certain his the letters used in both letters are from the same ‘make’ of machine.
To Clarify. We have moved this from “there is no letter’ to there is a letter, typed but unsigned.
Thanks to Juan the letter has now been made public for all to examine.
The envelope has the mark of Pio’s cloister (monetary).
The letter is typed. I (Des Grant ) have sent Juan a photo of an original Typed and Signed Padre Pio letter.
This original letter signed by Fr Pio was typed on a typewriter of the same make as the letter that Juan published here.
I provided this, to help Juan to say that Conchita’s letter is written on a typewriter of identical make to one we know was used by Pio.
The envelope is not written in Pio’s handwriting, but it is from his monastery. Given he decided NOT to sign it, I would suggest he protected himself by getting someone else to write the envelope.
It is my belief that in all likelihood Padre Pio wrote the letter for the following reasons.
1, The envelope is definitely from his monastery.
2, the letter claiming messages from Our Lady, would indicate Pio, unless another priest there was also in communication which I doubt.
3, and now it has been proven that the typed letter itself, was indeed typed on a typewriter of the same make, and perhaps model used in Pio letters. It may later be proven that it was indeed the exact same typewriter. However, it could be the monastery had two or more typewriters, so even if they did not match, I would not discount this by two much.
4, Pio was a believer in Garabandal. This is long established.
The letter is important because if proven to be Pio’s, it proves he believed in Garabandal at an early stage.
Dear Sir,
The handwriting on the envelope does not relate to Padre Pio’s that I have referenced it against.
What I can tell you is the letter was typed on a typewriter identical to one Fr Pio used at the time. I have cross-checked the individual letters and the typeface is identical to the typeface used in confirmed and signed typed letters sent by Fr Pio.
This does not prove anything other than that the letter was typed on the same type of typewriter that Fr Pi used, but added to the evidence you are collecting, it may add another piece of evidence for you. If you want the letters let me know, but they are easily ‘googled’ in any case. Perhaps the convent may be so good as to give an opinion, or at least check the note paper itself.
Des Grant
HI, I thought I would add some small information that would indicate that Padre Pio is indeed the author of the letter by the process of deduction.
When Padre Pio died, he had a black veil covering his face at the funeral. In his last will and testament Padre Pio left this particular veil to Conchita. In my opinion, there is continuity here and indicates that Padre Pio is indeed the author of the letter because it suggests that there was a personal relationship between Conchita and Padre Pio.
Padre Pio was known to have befriended Conchita and he was a great believer of the events that occurred at Garabandal.
All you are doing Mr Des Grant is being divisive. Not nice.

Pepe.
Pepe.
I think a misinterpreted your intention Mr Des Grant. I reread you post and realized that you are in support of Padre Pio being the author of the letter. Please accept my apologies.
The human mind has the “Thomas framework” in other words the tendency to believe if sees. A Spanish journalist published in 2018 a book about Garabandal which I do not recommend (absolutely rubbish). In one of his talks for promoting his book someone asked him about Padre Pio’s letter and he said: “nobody has seen it”, suggesting that it was a hoax. This is the reason why I published the photographs that I took when I had the letter in my hands. The way of studying the letter as Des Grant suggests is absolutely great! I want to add a detail that I have observed and included in the report:
“As a curiosity we can observe a finding in the two letters that suggests that the used machine is the same and probably the person who writes them. As you can see in both letters it is used to put the number “1” the uppercase letter “i” when the logic is to use the “1” of the keyboard. Either the machine had the “1” key broken or the person who wrote had the tendency to use the letter “i” as a number. Both situations would connect the two documents more closely according to the laws of probabilities.”
Pepe, I am nor being divisive, I believe the letter was in all likelihood written by Padre Pio, and what I have done is introduce a real letter that Proves that it was written by a similar of not the same typewriter Pio used, since then I have tried with Juan to establish if it is the exact same machine, which would make the link ‘concrete”. If it is not the exact same typewriter this does not take away from the evidence because the monastery possibly used several machines. Juan’s evidence is massive because it has the envelope. I merely tried to add to his evidence. I believe what I have presented has added to the theory that Pio wrote it, and not taken from it. maybe we misunderstood each other at first.
“They do not believe in your conversations with the white lady, but they will believe when it is too late.” Who are ‘they’? Clearly the hierarchy of the church. They didn’t believe in Fatima either, or they would have performed the consecration of Russia and revealed the Third Secret in 1960. These non-believers are the leaders of the Church! No wonder we’re in a mess. Do they even believe in God?
Dear Peter,
I agree with you that we should pray and promote to pray this Fatima rosary “for the salvation of sinners and the preservation of humanity from the terrible punishments, with which the good God is threatening” as Padre Pio recommended. That is why I am investigating it among P. Pio’s prayer groups and within the convent of San Giovanni Rotondo, and also for my plead of help to find another sample of this rosary somewhere. I think that Our Lady is asking the followers of Garabandal to start praying this rosary NOW that the world is on the road to perdition and is needed of so much help.
God bless you, Aviso and all the followers of Garabandalnews
Juan
Padre Pio believed in Garabandal and more, actually he was convinced that it is true!
So this fact should be enough for our doubts!
God bless you all
Clearly we who follow Garabandal should also pray this Rosary of Fatima.
This is remarkable and thank you for sharing this information. Our Lady is so very active now, and it seems will be with us through it all, which appears is coming soon. Again, thank you and may our Lady bless you and your constant efforts and faith. Your friend in Christ, Rosemary